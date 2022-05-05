By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2022

It’s been three years since SiR released his latest body of work Chasing Summer, which contained 14 songs and additional features from Kendrick Lamar, Smino, Kadhja Bonet, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Claudio, Jill Scott, and Zacari. Since then, the California talent has continued to contribute his unmistakable vocals to songs like Robert Glasper’s “All I Do,” KAYTRANADA’s “Go DJ,” TeaMarrr’s “Tick,” Ledisi’s “Same Love,” Casey Veggies’ “Goal Digger,” Tiana Major9’s “Same Space (Remix),” IDK’s “Ordinary Love,” Saba’s “Still,” and more than a few from his blood brother D Smoke. He also delivered a few loose cuts like “Rapper Weed” with WESTSIDE BOOGIE, the Isley cover “Footsteps in the Dark (Pts. 1 & 2),” and “Teach Me” (from Judas and the Black Messiah).

Today (May 5), SiR returns with a new single titled “Satisfaction,” a Steve Octave and Rascal-produced effort that sees him being open about an unhealthy relationship:

“Love me today, need me tomorrow, yeah, nah, this ain’t nothin’ new, just what we do, silly games we play, things we say, can’t keep our hearts from fallin’ apart, we went too far, let down our guard, this was never meant to be what it feels like, this ain’t your real life, and I’m not real, as much as I hope one day things could still work, we both know the deal, this isn’t as simple as satisfaction, I wish the future never happened, oh, I wish I could stay in your arms…”

The short clip for “Satisfaction,” directed by Jude Liana, begins with what look like SiR and his significant other in better days. Unfortunately, something — an affair with another woman, as it appears — causes that love to fall apart. He’s then left along to long for what he previously had by the end of the video.

Press play on SiR “Satisfaction” video below.

