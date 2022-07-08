By DJ First Class
  /  07.08.2022

Kid Cudi has cemented his legacy years ago. Since the release of his debut album Man On The Moon: The End Of Day back in 2009 (which is 2x certified platinum by the RIAA), Cudi has given us some of the most timeless music one could ever hear. He is certainly a household name that deserves all of the credit he is owed for not only the quality of tunes he has provided, but for his heavy influence on today’s artists. With the peak of summer around the corner, Christmas has arrived early for Kid Cudi fans as he drops off a surprise compilation album called The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1.

Cudi returned to social media on Wednesday (July 6) with the official The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1 tracklist, which recaps his 14-year, eight-album career across 18 carefully curated songs. Included in the collection are his early Man on the Moon hits “Day ‘N’ Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness,” Man on the Moon II favorites “Ghost!” and “Mr. Rager,” and Indicud anthems “Just What I Am” and “Unfuckwittable.” Select tracks from 2011’s WZRD, 2014’s Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon, 2015’s Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven, 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ and his most recent album, 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, also make the cut.

This compilation is the perfect way for fans new and old to get acquainted again: “This album is made for the fans new and old. If ur not too familiar, this is a perfect way to dip ur toe into the vibes. Welcome to all new fans!”

Tap into Cudi’s greatest hits (so far) and tell a friend!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Brent Faiyaz visits the 'Wasteland' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  07.08.2022

Burna Boy releases new album 'Love, Damini'

By DJ First Class
  /  07.07.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Kid Cudi

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Brent Faiyaz visits the 'Wasteland' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  07.08.2022

Burna Boy releases new album 'Love, Damini'

By DJ First Class
  /  07.07.2022
View More

Trending
Watch

Alex Isley | 'Identity Through Music'

REVOLT sat down with singer-songwriter Alex Isley to discuss the power and identity she has ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
Watch

Kenyon Dixon | 'Identity Through Music'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon opens up about the musical legends who inspired his career and ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

WNBA stars and the battle for gender equality in sports

“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” host Kennedy Rue sits down with WNBA star Jonquel Jones to ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.01.2022
View More