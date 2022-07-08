Kid Cudi has cemented his legacy years ago. Since the release of his debut album Man On The Moon: The End Of Day back in 2009 (which is 2x certified platinum by the RIAA), Cudi has given us some of the most timeless music one could ever hear. He is certainly a household name that deserves all of the credit he is owed for not only the quality of tunes he has provided, but for his heavy influence on today’s artists. With the peak of summer around the corner, Christmas has arrived early for Kid Cudi fans as he drops off a surprise compilation album called The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1.

Vol 2 Best of comin end of the year. Ima try and add some more Bonus Sauce for u — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KiDCuDi) July 7, 2022

Cudi returned to social media on Wednesday (July 6) with the official The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1 tracklist, which recaps his 14-year, eight-album career across 18 carefully curated songs. Included in the collection are his early Man on the Moon hits “Day ‘N’ Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness,” Man on the Moon II favorites “Ghost!” and “Mr. Rager,” and Indicud anthems “Just What I Am” and “Unfuckwittable.” Select tracks from 2011’s WZRD, 2014’s Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon, 2015’s Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven, 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ and his most recent album, 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, also make the cut.

This compilation is the perfect way for fans new and old to get acquainted again: “This album is made for the fans new and old. If ur not too familiar, this is a perfect way to dip ur toe into the vibes. Welcome to all new fans!”

