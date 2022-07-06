Kanye West loves to create. From his award-winning albums to his Yeezy clothing brand, Ye doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to expressing himself. Today (July 6), it was announced that the multitalented mogul now has plans to take his innovations to the automotive industry. In a new business endeavor called Donda Industrial Design, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper unveiled plans to design a vehicle made of foam.

Shoe designer Steven Smith, who has collaborated with West on previous projects, will take the lead on the design. In a photo released today, a preview of the automobile’s concept can be seen. The prototype is all black and appears to have four wheels. So far, it’s pretty normal — except for the materials used to make the vehicle. “Donda Foam Vehicle,” the photo says. The first-of-its-kind car promises to be conceptualized, designed and manufactured in the United States. A simple “Amen” is the last thing the post says.

Due to the massive size of the foam car’s wheels, some outlets believe it to be capable of extreme off-roading. West is known to enjoy all-terrain vehicles. Earlier this year, the superstar made headlines when he sold a military-style, tank-like ATV for $500,000. His reason behind the transaction? The tank reportedly had a malfunctioning DVD player that played a single K-pop song on a continuous loop. Instead of having the DVD player fixed, sources claimed Ye decided to just sell the entire vehicle.

Also, earlier this year West was spotted in a McDonald’s Super Bowl commercial driving a rather large Ukrainian Sherp truck. As today’s design was unveiled, Smith delivered a statement. “I’m honored to help create our shared vision of the future,” he said. “Mr. West is the single, most inspiring creative I have ever worked with.” We’ll be on the lookout for more details about Yeezy’s futuristic vehicle.