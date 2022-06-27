Yesterday (June 26), Dapz On The Map unveiled a new visual for his latest drop “Born & Raised,” an Infamous Dimez-produced ode to the grime veteran’s hometown of Birmingham:

“Born and raised in a place called Brum, Second City but second to none … where the water’s fresh as it comes, home of the Peaky Blinders…”

The matching visual shows us notable landmarks within the UK city, all as Dapz name checks locations throughout the four-minute clip. It’s a fitting tribute to one of the most cultural destinations in the West Midlands and in the country as a whole.

“Born & Raised” was created as part of the compilation On Record, a “multi-artist, multi-genre concept album” that consists of 11 songs and other contributions from UB40, Friendly Fire Band, Cherry Pickles, Xhosa Cole Quartet, and more. Released in conjunction with the upcoming Commonwealth Games, On Record is described as “a sonic love letter to the city of Birmingham,” and “each artist [has] written and recorded an original song that is inspired by Birmingham and what it means to them.”

Dapz shared a more detailed description about the heartfelt track on social media:

“‘Born & Raised’ is my musical tour around Birmingham. Both past & present. I wanted to explain what my city has to offer to someone who wasn’t from here, both good & bad traits. Places like SegaWorld played a huge part in my childhood. My dad would take me & my brother there sometimes on a weekend. You can imagine how a 9 year old seeing a huge Sonic figure & arcade games would feel.”

Back in March, Dapz On The Map liberated a two-song EP titled Connecting Flights, complete with collaborations alongside Dimez and Swifta Beater. Prior to that, he released the well-received project Champion Settings, along with loose cuts like “Shinobi Part II (Safe & Sound),” “Beautiful,” and “100 Degrees.” Press play on “Born & Raised” below.