A 5-month-old baby girl was killed in a drive-by shooting when a bullet hit her in the head as she sat in her father’s car Friday night (June 24).

Cecilia Thomas was sitting in the back of the car just after 6 p.m. in Chicago’s South Shore Drive when another car pulled up and opened fire, fatally striking her in the head, according to the police and Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Thomas was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. There were at least a dozen grieving relatives gathered outside of the hospital.

Thomas’ mother told a crisis responder that her daughter was heading home to her at the time the shooting happened, television station WLS-TV reported.

“I spoke with this mother. Yes, she’s very distraught,” said crisis responder Andrew Holmes. “That’s a five month old baby. Nine months she carried that baby, nourished that baby. And it take a damn fool to discharge that weapon and take baby’s life.”

He continued, “I hope you don’t have no children yourself. Because if you do, you shouldn’t sleep at night, you should just turn yourself here knowing you got to look at your child every night. And you done take this lady’s child,” he said. “The baby rested right now, but ain’t gonna be no peace with that family the rest of their life.”

A 41-year-old man in a separate car checked himself into the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the eye area. Police said he is in good condition.

According to statistics from the Chicago Police Department, there have been 282 murders and 1,148 shooting incidents in 2022 so far, down from 11% and 17% from the same time period last year.