Earlier this month, rising star Cristale unveiled her debut project What It’s Like To Be Young, a seven-track EP that sees production handled entirely by Zel. Via press release, the Brixton talent broke down the meaning behind the new body of work:

“What It’s Like To Be Young is a tribute to my younger self. Turning 21 has been challenging to say the least. Some of these songs date back two years, but some of the experiences that I touch base on are at least 10 years old. … I’m using this project to say congratulations to my younger self, all of the challenges that I faced, I overcame, and now because of the music, the process will live on forever, and always mean something, somewhere.”

Just prior to What It’s Like To Be Young‘s arrival, Cristale liberated a visual for the EP’s closing cut “13 Going On 30,” which — as she continues to explain — is focused on the many things she learned during her upbringing:

“’13 Going On 30′ is an overview of my life through secondary school. I feel like when I turned 13 my consciousness was raised slightly … my mum found that I started to stress about a lot more things, comparing me to a 30-year-old, not only because of stress, but because of maturity, which led her to quote the title of the famous film 13 Going On 30 in attempt to shed light on how my youthful appearance conflicts with my old soul.”

Taking inspiration from the likes of Chip, Stormzy, Wretch 32, and Sweet Female Attitude, Cristale first began making waves with singles and collaborations like “Opp Thot (Freestyle),” “Whites,” “Serious Potential,” “See Myself,” and “Shubz” with Tana. Back in March, she teamed up with Laa Lee for the breakout hit “Bong Bing.” Press play on both What It’s Like To Be Wrong and the aforementioned video for “13 Going On 30” below.