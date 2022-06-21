Lil Nas X is known for his different sense of humor and can often be seen trolling fans and haters alike on social media. Over the weekend, the “Industry Baby” used a handful of popular brands to tease fake partnerships to promote his upcoming single “Late to da Party” which features NBA YoungBoy.

On Saturday (June 18), in an obviously nonexistent partnership with MacDonalds (not to legally be confused with fast-food giant McDonald’s), the 23-year-old artist promised BBLs to fans who pre-saved his new song. “So happy to announce I am teaming up with Macdonalds to give out FREE BBLS to the first 1,000,000 ppl to presave my new single,” he said in a tweet. A photo of a yellow “M” against a red background was attached with a message that read, “Win a free fat ass when you pre-save ‘Late to da Party’ today!”

The openly gay artist continued the promotional rollout by pretending to partner with the Christian-influenced chain restaurant Chic-Fil-A. “Get a free meal on Sundays when you pre-save,” the photo said of the eatery that is closed on Sundays. In another post, Lil Nas X uploaded a poorly photoshopped picture that included himself, YoungBoy and a random group of white kids holding a birthday cake. The Shutterstock watermark was left on the image.

In a more explicit post, the “Scoop” singer announced a fake deal with LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr. Although the posts were clearly jokes, Grindr got in on the action by urging everyone to “hurry up and pre-save while you can.” Lil Nas X is no stranger to trolling or photoshop. Last August, he announced his album, Montero, by using Drake’s Certified Lover Boy pregnant woman emoji cover art and replacing it with pregnant men. As Lil Nas X continues to find new ways to troll, we’ll be on the lookout for “Late to da Party.”

so happy to announce i am teaming up with macdonalds to give out FREE BBLS to the first 1,000,000 ppl to presave my new single! presave: https://t.co/zQvd0ItREn pic.twitter.com/AygfR20J83 — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 19, 2022

Do it now for a chance to see him live! calling you the famous word as seen on auntie diaries by kendrick lamar! hurry! presave: https://t.co/qsB86RPTXN pic.twitter.com/OzZmj5QxDQ — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 19, 2022