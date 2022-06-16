According to Fox 5 Atlanta, on Sunday (June 12), 16-year-old Dyshea Hall died after being shot outside a Kroger in DeKalb County. The teen appeared on the popular Lifetime TV series “Bring It!” which aired from 2014 to 2019.

The show followed The Dancing Dolls, a Black youth dance competition team from Jackson, Mississippi, along with their coach, Dianna Williams, often referred to as “Ms. D.”

Following the news of Hall’s death, Williams posted a lengthy message on Instagram.

“One of my Dolls is gone. I do NOT understand and no, I AM NOT ok!! Jesus Lord!!!!” she began in her post that showed the teen beautifully dressed in red competition clothing.

“She was fearless and would always try to elevate herself and everyone else in the dollhouse. She was always encouraging her sisters and motivating everyone!” the coach continued. “She was my “DAH SHEEKEE!” Williams said as she fondly remembered Hall.

Her post ended with a simple request: “Please keep her family, friends and the ENTIRE Dancing Dolls organization in prayer. We are NOT ok!”

On June 14, local news station WSB-TV reported that DeKalb County Police released images of two persons of interest and the white vehicle they were driving.

According to officials, the fatal incident occurred at the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway after two groups of people got into a disagreement, resulting in gunfire.

Williams’ original Instagram post was followed by a second photo of the teen. The coach admitted her organization was “still processing” what happened.

“My team in all [three] cities is broken. They all talked, encountered, texted, FaceTimed, traveled and celebrated with each other. This child had an [effect] on all of us and left something with us all that we will never forget,” the coach shared.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477 or DeKalb Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

