A Black woman in Naples, Florida was recently threatened by a white man after a confrontation at a park escalated into him saying he was going to break her jaw.

According to an article from an NBC affiliate posted Tuesday (June 14), the shocking incident happened earlier this week.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the Black woman arguing with the white man in an intense stand-off.

Reports state Sonia Telusnord and her sister Faria Bathol were celebrating a birthday party for a family member at Baker Park in Naples when an argument began over the way their kids were playing around other kids in the area.

“Apparently, he was saying there was an 18-month-old at the bottom of the slide, and I was like, ‘Okay, this is for 5 to 12-year-olds,’” Telusnord said of the conversation with the man in the footage.

The outlet shared that the woman’s daughter began recording the interaction as it grew increasingly heated.

After the man approached the woman claiming he would break her jaw, he further threatened her adding he would call the police. Telusnord’s daughter is heard crying as she films the hostile event.

In the over six-minute video, the white man calls the Black woman an “animal” and “trash.”

During the interaction, it is revealed that the 18-month-old is not his child. A white woman who appears to be the infant’s mother approaches Telusnord and tries to apologize on the man’s behalf. It is not clear if she and the man know each other.

As bystanders and other members of Telusnord’s family intervene, it seems the situation ends with both parties simply walking away.

Sources say the Naples Police Department eventually arrived at the scene, but no arrests were made.

Take a look at the shocking video below.