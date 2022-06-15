A Colorado teen is dead after allegedly rejecting a fellow coworker. Newsweek reports the 17-year-old was found by her manager in the store’s breakroom on June 11.

Per the probable cause affidavit, Riley Whitelaw was found unresponsive in a Walgreens store just a year after filing a complaint about her 28-year-old co-worker Joshua Johnson. He has been named as a suspect in the case.

“He stated he had found a body in the breakroom and there was blood everywhere,” according to reports from the scene.

The manager also reports that Whitelaw requested a different work schedule just a few weeks prior to her death after revealing that she was uncomfortable in Johnson’s presence.

Authorities confirmed the teen suffered severe neck trauma and that there were “no signs of life” upon their arrival. The probable cause affidavit also disclosed that surveillance footage at the scene of the crime reportedly showed the man stacking bins in order to block the camera’s view.

Colorado Springs Police shared details from a 16-year-old witness who was shopping in the store at the time of the incident. She recalls hearing a female screaming and stall doors slamming .

State troopers reveal they found the 28-year-old suspect walking alongside the interstate the following day. He allegedly had bruises and cuts all over his body. Per the documents, Johnson told officials he had been attacked at a Walgreens in Colorado Springs.

After checking the claims, authorities realized that he was a suspect in the crime. During his arrest, the man revealed that he had a crush on the 17-year-old.

Another manager said that Johnson grew jealous once Whitelaw’s boyfriend began working at the same store.

He is currently being held without bond at El Paso County Jail and is facing felony murder charges in the death of Riley Whitelaw.