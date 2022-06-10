As previously reported by REVOLT, on April 15, a Black woman from San Diego went missing while visiting family in Houston.

Twenty-four-year-old Felicia Johnson reportedly decided to make some extra money while in town for her birthday and auditioned at Cover Girls Night Club on West Little York Road. She was last seen leaving the venue with an unknown person.

Sources say the official missing person’s report was filed with police on April 16 after her bloody cell phone was retrieved on a road in Bear Creek Pioneers Park near Highway 6 and Clay Road. For over a month, there were few details regarding her disappearance or updates.

Last night (June 9), news broke that a 28-year-old man by the name of Chukwuebuka Nwobodo is now a suspect in her death.

According to the Houston Police Department, Nwobodo is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in Johnson’s case. The suspect is not in custody and is currently wanted.

At the time of her disappearance, community leader and activist Quanell X said at a press conference, “We know something bad happened to this sister. She has not called a member of her family, not used her credit cards, didn’t return back to the hotel where she was staying.”

Reports say the suspect picked Johnson up at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Windchase Boulevard before bringing her to his apartment at 14935 S. Richmond Ave, where the murder allegedly took place. Houston police believe he then discarded the woman’s personal items in the park.

The department released a statement that read, “It is believed he disposed of Johnson’s body at some point within the next few days. At this time, her body has not been recovered.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Nwobodo to please contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-2477 (TIPS).