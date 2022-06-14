The nation continues to mourn the lives lost in the Robb Elementary School shooting. Many fear that Texas officials will now use a legal loophole to prevent records from being released after the case is closed.

Law enforcement officials in Texas continue to investigate the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead after a gunman opened fire in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. As previously reported by REVOLT, the city’s police department has refused to cooperate with authorities.

According to The Associated Press, a letter sent by the law firm representing the City of Uvalde, explained that lawyers for the families of the victims have been met with silence following attempts to get solid answers surrounding the tragedy.

After requesting records from the shooting, including those in the suggested loophole, many advocates and legal officials believe that the Texas Public Information Law will block any further information about the incident.

“To understand what our government is doing should not be difficult,” said Rep. Joe Moody who has worked tirelessly since 2017 to amend the loophole. “And, right now, it is very difficult.”

Established in 1990, the loophole was put in place to protect individuals who were wrongfully accused of a crime, or for those with cases that were dismissed.

“It is meant to protect the innocent, said Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas.

Shannon further revealed that she believes that in some cases, “it is being used and misused in a way that was never intended.”

Texas House of Representatives Speaker Dade Phelan also expressed his support for the revision to the loophole via social media.

“More than anything, the families of the Uvalde victims need honest answers and transparency,” he said via Twitter. Additionally, he confirmed that a committee has been created to further investigate the shooting.