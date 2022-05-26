Laverne Cox just received the ultimate early birthday gift. She will be honored with her very own Tribute Collection Barbie doll just shy of her 50th birthday which is May 29.

Launched last year, the Tribute Collection Series celebrates visionaries whose contributions to society have helped to shape and impact culture. Other people who have been featured in the collection include Queen Elizabeth II and Lucille Ball.

“It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll,” said Cox, who made history as the first transgender woman of color to land a leading role in a scripted TV show. “I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection.”

Cox worked directly with Barbie to create the doll who adorns a beautiful deep oxblood red tulle gown with heeled boots to match. Another outfit that comes with the doll includes a sparkling silver metallic bodysuit to reflect the Emmy Award-winning producer’s dazzling personality.

“I hope that people can look at this Barbie and dream big like I have in my career,” the “Orange is The New Black” actress continued. “The space of dreaming and manifesting is such a powerful source and leads you to achieve more than what you originally thought was possible.”

This is a full-circle moment for Cox who previous shared how her therapist helped her develop a whole new relationship with Barbie dolls as an adult.

“I was telling my therapist how I was really shamed by my mother when I was a kid when I wanted to play with a Barbie doll but I was denied. And I had a lot of shame and trauma about that,” said Cox in an interview with TODAY. “And my therapist said to me, ‘It is never too late to have a happy childhood.’ She said, ‘Go out and buy yourself a Barbie and play with her. There’s a little kid that lives inside of you. Give her space to play.’ And I did.”

The Laverne Cox Tribute Collection Barbie doll is now available for purchase in major retailers for $39.99.