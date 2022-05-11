When it comes to permanent ink, it’s all about the quality. In the latest celebrity inspired tattoo, folks are telling one person to ask for a refund after artwork that is supposed to be rapper 5-40 turned out a bit….questionable (to say the least).

A tattoo artist operating under the handle @inkdonebytone on Instagram posted his latest project which consisted of an image of E-40 located on a woman’s bicep. The video, that has now been deleted, features a drawing that looks nothing like the Bay Area legend.

“Get your fucking money back right now,” said one Twitter user and others chimed in to offer their thoughts on the tattoo job gone wrong.

Another user expressed disdain after realizing why the “Captain Save A Hoe” lyricist had been trending on social media.

“Noticed E-40 trending – was pondering one thing unhealthy occurred – til I noticed the tattoo, and realized it was worse than I anticipated,” said the user.

The West Coast rapper, born Earl Tywone Stevens Sr., is the founder of the rap group, The Click, and gained notoriety in the 1990s when he established himself as an independent artist. He also launched his own record label, Sick Wit It Records, and is best known for fast, slick rhymes and unique ad-libs.

With a career that spans across decades, E-40 is considered to be one of the most prolific rappers of all-time and has continued to leave a lasting impact on not just California, but across the globe. To date, he has put out 28 studio albums and even joined fellow rappers with business ventures after launching his own line of wines, “Earl Stevens Selections.”He was also an early investor in the social audio app Clubhouse.

While it isn’t uncommon for fans to pay homage to their favorite artists through tattoos, it is a bit wild when the tattoo job misses the mark.