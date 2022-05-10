Legendary R&B singer Bobby Brown has opened up about some of his childhood trauma in an episode of “Biography: Bobby Brown.” The documentary is set to air on A&E later this month.

Brown opens up about his troubled childhood, and details the attempt at sexual molestation by a priest while he was a young boy.

“When my mother was arrested, I was sent to temporary custody by social services which was supposed to be a religious place,” he said. “It was not a nice place to be as a child. One of the priests tried to molest me.” Brown continued, adding, “He tried to touch my private parts. There was no penetration or anything. He touched my privates and I didn’t like that. I punched and kicked and punched some more until he got away from me; so I ran away from there as quickly as possible.”

“At that time, I was a young boy. I didn’t know what sexual boundaries were. I just knew I didn’t like being touched. Some things are hard to forget.”

The legendary singer went on to reveal more troubling events from his childhood and life as a young adult. He explains the sustained trauma from watching his best friend get stabbed to death at age 12. His mother was also assaulted by the police. One of the most publicized revelations from the interview come from Brown’s sexual experiences with Janet Jackson and Madonna.

“Did I sleep with Madonna? We didn’t do any sleeping. That just happened. I don’t even know how it happened. I don’t believe she knows how it happened. She probably knows how it happened, but we didn’t do no sleeping,” he says in reference to their active sex life.

Brown then spoke about his relationship with five-time Grammy award winner Janet Jackson.

“And then there was Janet Jackson, I had a big crush on Janet. What was it about Janet? Everything. Her little smile, body, her dance moves, her little laugh.” He admits that Janet was the one who called it quits.

Brown is known as one of the kings of R&B. He was a former member of New Edition in the 80s and was later part of a highly-publicized relationship with Whitney Houston.

Part one of “Biography: Bobby Brown” airs on A&E on Monday, May 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will be followed by part two, which will air the following day (May 31). That night will also usher in the inaugural episode of the 12-part docuseries, “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step,” which airs at 10 p.m. ET. New new episodes will follow on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning on June 7.