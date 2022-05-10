It’s been most two years since NSG unveiled their project Roots, a top 40 effort that contained 18 songs and additional features from Randy Valentine, Chip, and Tion Wayne. Since then, the East London collective seemed to be building towards another full-length release via loose cuts like “Kate Winslet” with Unknown T, “Drunk Guitar (Remix)” with Potter Payper, “After OT Bop” with Backroad Gee, “Colonization,” “Petite,” and “I Don’t Mind” — they’ve also contributed to songs like Nines’ “Airplane Mode,” Blanco’s “Surveillance,” and Shaybo’s “Don’t Play With Me.”

Back in December, the six-man crew did deliver a three-song EP titled HEADLINER, complete with a couple of assists from MIST and Patoranking. This month, they keep the proverbial ball rolling with a new single titled “Roadblock,” a collaborative effort alongside 67’s own LD. Produced by Diztortion and 4PLAY, the track sees the artists rapping about women, weapons, and wealthy spoils:

“Real Ghana boy, they call me Akwei, I scoop her from her friend like, ‘We’ll be back, chale,’ I push the D in, have her screaming out, ‘Adjei!’ Look, long dreads, big waps, she love all of that, operate the frontline, I’m the quarterback, he was tweaking ’til he turned into a quarter pack, six figures, rich drillers, nod my head and watch my little brother slaughter that…”

Directed by Kevin Hudson is a matching visual that shows NSG and LD catching vibes with some twerking women and others in different outside locations. Viewers can also see footage of NSG performing in front of packed crowds.

In addition to NSG’s own work, last year also saw LD blessing the masses with Who’s Watching, which saw 11 songs and assists from K-Trap, Rue Melo, S Loud, and AJ. Back in April, the UK drill star teamed up with Link Up TV and Likkle Dotz OTB for “Million.”

Press play on “Roadblock” below.