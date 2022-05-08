Travis Scott gave his first public performance since the tragedy at his Astroworld music festival last November.

The rapper hit the stage at Miami’s E11EVEN Club in part of a Formula 1 Race Week celebration. He performed overnight on Saturday (May 7) to a sold-out crowd, according to TMZ.

By the looks of the crowd’s reaction, everyone including Scott seemed to be unbothered and having the time of their lives during his performance. Scott’s set lasted about 45 minutes as he reportedly performed his hit singles “Sicko Mode,” “Antidote,” “Pick Up the Phone,” and “Goosebumps.”

Travis Scott performing Antidote at E11EVEN club pic.twitter.com/fnu9It46HJ — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) May 8, 2022

A few times throughout his set Scott told everyone in the crowd to take shots, as he held up a bottle of Don Julio 1942. According to TMZ, social media personality and actor Logan Paul was in attendance, and at one point he shouted, “The one thing I know about you is that you turn the f*** up!” Towards the end of the set, he was joined onstage by fellow rapper Quavo.

Travis Scott and Quavo performed ‘pick up the phone’ at @11Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M9fH4JXipu — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) May 8, 2022

Before this weekend, the rapper had only performed at private events like the pre-Oscars event and a Coachella after-party, since the Nov. 5 tragedy, when the crowd surged during his headlining Astroworld music festival at NRG Park in Houston, leaving 10 people dead. Scott, who is originally from Houston, said he did not realize the crowd was surging during his performance. He offered to cover the funeral costs of the victims and vowed to refund the 50,000 people who attended the festival that day.

The nine-time Grammy nominee is scheduled to headline a series of concert festivals this fall. Last month, the Primavera Sound festival announced that he will be performing in Chile, Argentina and Brazil in November, where more than 100,000 fans are expected to attend. Those performances are scheduled to be Scott’s first time at a festival since the Astroworld tragedy.