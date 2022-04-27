Today (April 27), Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear that he’s got nuclear weapons and he’s not afraid to use them if anyone interferes with his plans.

“We have all the weapons we need for this. No one else can brag about these weapons, and we won’t brag about them. But we will use them if needed” he said at a conference in St. Petersburg today. “And I want everyone to know that. All decisions on this matter have been taken,” he continued.

This was Putin’s message to Western countries intending on coming to Ukraine’s aid. He added that Moscow’s response to any aid that posed a threat to his forces would be “lightning fast.”

In an announcement from last week, Russia revealed they had successfully test-launched the RS-28 Sarmat. The intercontinental ballistic missile is nicknamed “Satan II” and has been under development since 2009.

Putin told today’s audience that the sanctions that the United States put in place to “economically strangle Russia” failed.

Sources say this news came after a Russian energy corporation cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, which caused the residents to have widespread anger toward their Western neighbors.

Yesterday, reports say Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov said that the chance for nuclear war is “considerable” since the United States continues to supply Ukrainian forces with weapons.

Today is the 63rd day that Russia has been at war with Ukraine and Putin promises his war goals will be “unconditionally fulfilled.”

Yesterday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told members of the press there was a meeting at the U.S. Air Force’s Ramstein Air Base in Germany that was “all about making sure that we can continue to provide Ukraine what it needs to be successful in the fight today.”

“They’ll need different kinds of things to be able to shape that fight a bit better,” Austin continued. “So, we’re looking at long-range artillery and tanks and armored vehicles and those types of things.”