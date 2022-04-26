Back in 2019, Labrinth blessed the world with his sophomore studio LP Imagination & the Misfit Kid, which contained 15 tracks and a couple of assists from Sia and Zendaya, the latter of whom assisted on “All For Us” — a track that saw plenty of exposure on the first season of “Euphoria.” Another standout cut, “Mount Everest,” resurfaced on the second season of the aforementioned series, and sees him singing about his own power and how he doesn’t need help from anyone:

“Mount Everest ain’t got shit on me, Mount Everest ain’t got shit on me, ’cause I’m on top of the world, I’m on top of the world, yeah, Burj Dubai ain’t got shit on me, you could touch the sky, but you ain’t got shit on me, ’cause I’m on top of the world, I’m on top of the world, yeah…”

Last week, Labrinth unveiled both the full score for “Euphoria: Season 2” and an accompanying visual for “Mount Everest.” Directed by Tanu Muino, the short clip sees the British talent in what looks like a dream-state, which shots of him singing though a water’s reflection, sitting in a room full of empty chairs, loading a gun, and more.

Taking to social media, Labrinth spoke on his latest creations for “Euphoria”:

“This one is so much more than a score album to me. It’s an experience. Can’t wait for you all to hear it and go on the trip. I heard your requests loud and clear and included my version and Z’s version of I’m Tired. I have Angus doing vocals on a song. You’re getting Skeletons and all the others you wanted. I want to thank all of you for making this music come alive much more than I could ever imagine. You make the work I put into creating even more worth the love and the grind. This is a big part of how I make music now all because of you.”

Check out both Euphoria Season 2 (Official Score From The HBO Original Series) and the video for “Mount Everest” below.