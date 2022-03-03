Just before March arrived, many of us tuned in to the season finale of the HBO series “Euphoria,” which stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, and more as high school students experiencing what many would define as extreme situations. As such, the show has been accompanied with some amazing music, much of which is scored by artist-producer Labrinth — this season alone has spawned emotionally charged cuts like “Watercolor Eyes” with Lana Del Rey, “How Long” with Tove Lo, “(Pick Me Up) Euphoria” with James Blake, “Sad4Whattt” with EricDoa, and “Yeh I Fuckin’ Did it.”

Last weekend, fans were able to enjoy a single by Labrinth and Zendaya titled “I’m Tired,” which was originally released sans the latter artist at the start of February. Centered around Zendaya‘s drug addict character Rue, “I’m Tired” sees the two harmonizing about struggling to stay above water in the midst of darkness:

“Hey Lord, you know I’m fighting, I’m sure this world is done with me, hey Lord, you know it’s true … now the tide is rollin’ in, I don’t wanna win, let it take me, let it take me, I’ll be on my way, how long can I stay? In a place that can’t contain me … hey Lord, You know I’m tired…”

Longtime Zendaya fans know that she’s no stranger to making music — in fact, she previously worked with Labrinth on the track “All Of Us,” taken from his 2019’s Imagination & the Misfit Kid. Back in 2013, she released her eponymous debut LP, which came with 11 songs and boasted well-received bops like “Replay” and “My Baby,” the last of which evolved into a remix alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Bobby Brackins, and IAMSU! Since then, Zendaya has also collaborated with Chris Brown and Zac Efron on “Something New” and “Rewrite The Stars,” respectively.

Check out “I’m Tired” below.