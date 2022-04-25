By Jon Powell
  /  04.25.2022

It’s been four years since Arin Ray blessed us with the critically acclaimed effort Platinum Fire, which — including its deluxe upgrade — saw 17 tracks and additional features from Ty Dolla $ign, YG, DRAM, Childish Major, SiR, Terrace Martin, and Babyface. Since then, he’s released a well-received EP (Phases II) and collaborated with the likes of Juice WRLD, Nechie, Cordae, Rockie Fresh, and 21 Savage.

Last week, the Cincinnati talent unveiled his latest single “The Mood,” which features an assist from Inglewood’s own D Smoke and sees the artists delivering some grown, adults-only subject matter:

“Baby, we’ve been wildin’, all over the bedroom, guess we chose violence, over something, said baby, uh, we’ve been wildin’, all over the bedroom, all these nasty words, this, that and the third, ooh, she talkin’ dirty, angel on the earth, ooh, that’s the mood, that’s the mood, I care, right now I’m about to give another fuck, she got plenty to grip on, I won’t slip, she ain’t had no tummy tucked, wrapped in her legs, she got me mummied up, she mine, I go in bare like yogi, dippin’ in that honey cup…”

Back in January, Arin Ray joined Martin and Smino for a live performance of “This Morning,” which is taken from Martin’s latest body of work DRONES. That track saw the artists speaking to lit days and the women that join them on their respective journeys:

Set fire to the fuckin’ pavement, they boutta drown so the game we play, just do what I say, do what I say, no, my baby got her own fuckin’ wisdom, I’m tellin’ y’all she ain’t fuckin’ playin’, ayy, and ain’t nobody find her a man, no, no, she ain’t worried…”

Press play on both Arin Ray and D Smoke‘s “The Mood” video below. Hopefully, there’s plenty more where this heater came from.

