Back in 2020, MC Bravado released a well-received project titled The Living Game, which contained 10 songs and additional features from Joell Ortiz, Angela Faith, Von Stacks, Luke O’Brien, Eze Jackson, Erin Fox, and Mike Evenn. Last month, the DMV-based talent decided to unveil a new visual from that body of work for “Bye My Lonely (Warped Tour Diary),” which mixes raps about leaving his teaching job to pursue a music career with losing two of his closest loved ones during that time frame:

“Last June, when the schools closed out, took a flight to L.A., said goodbye to my day job, say hi to the Warped tour, breakfast in bed, everyday, when you bed is a table in an RV with a pillow and a cushion on it, eight strange guys are your new roommates now, when your old roommate just died and you have to fake a smile if you didn’t see him laid out, a couple days prior, you can fake it, you vacantly stand straight through smiles and handshakes…”

Courtesy of Nick Palmer, Drew Servedio, and Mike Jon, the accompanying clip for “Bye My Lonely (Warped Tour Diary)” begins with a heartfelt tribute to “Joe & Brad” before switching to scenes of Bravado on an RV in the midst of his aforementioned tour. As the title suggests, it appears to show the artist in a state of isolation, even as he’s seen traveling and interacting with others throughout.

Via press release, Jon further explained:

“This is the closest thing to a living diary that I’ve ever been able to create. It was the worst time of my life and the best time of my life simultaneously, the full gamut of life’s feels; I was brought to my knees yet somehow maintaining a full sprint, so above everything, it affirmed that nothing would prevent me from making a career out of music.”

Check out “Bye My Lonely (Warped Tour Diary)” below.