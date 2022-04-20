A&E has teamed up with media and content company Mass Appeal for an eight-episode documentary series that will chronicle the beginnings of some of hip hop’s most legendary artists. The show titled “Origins of Hip Hop” will specifically highlight the stories of Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Eve, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon and Uncle Luke, who will all detail their journeys to success in the music industry.

Each hour-long episode will feature narration from Mass Appeal co-owner Nas as well as archival footage and exclusive interviews from the family and friends who witnessed the artists’ rise to fame, as stated in a press release. Joey Crack will kick off the series, opening up about the highs and lows of his career thus far.

“’Origins of Hip Hop’ expands our boundary-pushing, non-fiction programming slate and celebrates the artists and sounds that have helped define a genre and culture,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and head of programming at A&E, said in a statement. “Alongside our partners at Mass Appeal, we are excited to elevate the voices and stories of this incredible group of artists who helped create and continue to shape the genre today.”

The forthcoming Mass Appeal show is one of many A&E series expected to delve into the lives of iconic musicians. Also set to air on the network are the Biography: Bobby Brown documentary, the “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” reality series and a documentary about Wu-Tang Clan’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard — all of which will debut next month.

The “Origins of Hip Hop” documentary is set to close out the month, premiering on Monday, May 30 at 10 pm ET. It will be succeeded by an accompanying podcast that aims to further conversations about the importance and impact of the genre of hip hop.