Today (April 15), Malcs delivers a new music video for “They Wasn’t Feelin’ Me!,” a 2 Piece-produced effort that sees the rising star mixing being street-oriented subject matter and defiant rhymes about his impending success:

“Let’s get this shit crackin’, I wanna find out if niggas want static, like ‘abracadabra,’ make you disappear, just like it’s magic, my niggas from London, tell me it’s lit, I got that shit patterned, lemme just tell you the story ’bout how I made all this shit happen…”

The accompanying clip for “They Wasn’t Feelin’ Me!” looks straight out of a crime drama, beginning with Malcs and his crew pulling up to a house in a classic red Hummer. Upon arrival, they immediately kidnap an individual from said residence, all while the DMV talent delivers his bars as a woman posts up nearby. The clip ends with Malcs and said woman unmasks the hostage, who looks pretty shocked as the video fades to black — as the description reads, the captive turned out to be a snake:

“Malcs kidnaps a former confidant for switching up on him and warns others to refrain from doubting him in the future.”

For those not familiar, Malcs has been paying his dues in the industry for some time, beginning with his debut release The Project back in 2014. Since then, he’s continued to deliver top tier singles over the past few years, including “Best Friend,” “How Can I Forget,” “Scream My Name (Goosebumps),” and “On The Way.” Now, he’s said to be putting the final touches on his forthcoming body of work The Rest Is History, which — as explained via press release — will see him opening up about “the transition into corporate America” and “various situations he has found himself in throughout the past year.”

With that, press play on “They Wasn’t Feelin’ Me!” below.