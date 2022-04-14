Earlier this month, rising superstar Doechii continued to build on her momentum with a new single titled “Crazy,” which fans originally got to hear during an AFROPUNK performance in Atlanta late last year. After releasing an attention-garnering music video that encapsulated the track’s indescribable energy, Doechii returns again this week to gift another live rendition of the song. Surrounded by flames and her army, Doechii chants her lyrics over some high-energy Kal Banx production as she delivers a jaw-dropping performance:

“Y’all calling me crazy, when a bitch been ballin’ all day, like Brady, long hair that’s wavy, and a bitch been shopping all day, no Macy’s, how ’bout first lady, you niggas can’t date me, look at your savings, you niggas still waiting, still blowing out daisies, counting on daydreams, crazy, got ’em going crazy, all these hating ass bitches goin’ thank me, crazy, got ’em going crazy, all these hating ass bitches goin’ thank me…”

Last month, Top Dawg Entertainment officially announced the signing of Doechii. The Tampa artist is set to bring her genre-disrupting, vibrant skill-set to the table and give her talents a new official home. To celebrate her new base at TDE, she paired the announcement with “Persuasive,” a brand new single produced by Kal Banks and executive produced by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. Prior to this, Doechii has been busy building up her fanbase with EPs like 2020’s Oh the Places You’ll Go and 2021’s BRA-LESS. Most recently, she joined labelmate Isaiah Rashad for his “Wat U Sed” single.

The label’s head honcho’s also tapped into share their excitement about their new signee and the label’s elevation. “Top Dawg Entertainment is all about growth and expansion and providing a platform for talented artists to express their art. With that being said I’d like to welcome Doechii to the TDE team,” says Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, founder of TDE. “Doechii’s energy is infectious and I’m excited to see her blossom and share her gifts with the world.”

Be sure to press play on Doechii’s brand new performance of “Crazy” down below.