Electronic heavyweights David Guetta and Afrojack have been joining forces for well over a decade, coming together to craft huge hits like “Toyfriend” with Diana Gordon, “Louder Than Words” with Niles Mason, “Pandemonium” with Tara McDonald, “Lunar,” “I Just Wanna F.” with Timbaland and Dev, “The Future,” and “Dirty Sexy Money” with Charli XCX and French Montana. Last year, the dynamic duo kept things going with “Hero,” which saw additional production from StarGate and spawned a slew of top tier remixes courtesy of DubVision, Black V Neck, Mick Mazoo, and DISTO.

Today (Mar. 3), the French-Dutch connection return with “Trampoline,” an intentionally bouncy cut that sees additional contributions from Missy Elliott, BIA, and Doechii. The trio of women make little work of the infectious offering with boastful subject matter that’s perfect for any function or festival:

“Niggаѕ thаt bе ѕhаdіn wаnnа fuck mе, іѕn’t thаt bіzаrrе, hіgh сlаѕѕ bitсh fееd mе саvіаr, yеаh І mіght bе rісh but thе hооd іn mу rереrtоіrе, bоunсіng lіkе І nееd іt bасk аnd thеn уоu саtсh іt, oh уоu wаnnа bе а dоg thеn whо fеtсhіng, dіаmоndѕ dаnсіng оn mе bаbу, thіѕ hеrе а nеw ѕеt, dіd а lар оn а bitсh І’m uр twо ехіtѕ, Міѕѕу mеt mе thеу’rе lіkе whо ѕwеаtіn’, sаіd wе hеаdіng tо thе bаnk аnd thеn lеt’ѕ dо brеаkfаѕt, two сhаіnѕ but mу bitсhеѕ саll mе two nесklасе…”

It’s been four years since Guetta released his latest LP 7, which (not including bonus editions) contained 15 songs and collaborations alongside Sia, Steve Aoki, J Balvin, Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy, Stefflon Don, Justin Bieber, Saweetie, and more. Meanwhile, Afrojack’s only full-length effort was 2014’s Forget The World, with contributions from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Sting, Matthew Koma, Tyler Glenn, and Wiz Khalifa.

