As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (April 13), Frank R. James went from a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting to a suspect who was arrested. Later that evening, a discovery was made — James had allegedly been documenting his travel to the New York area on a YouTube channel and the videos contained a series of racist rants.

The videos have since been removed from YouTube, with a spokesperson saying that the videos violated “creator responsibility guidelines.”

According to CNN, they were able to “analyze the videos before they were taken down.”

The site goes on to document that the series of videos contained “rambling speeches filled with racist and misogynistic language, as well as references to violence.”

James was said to have begun his journey to New York from Milwaukee and that upload had a March 20 date. Authorities have linked the suspect to an address in Wisconsin.

The video posted that day shows James saying, “Just on the drive man. I’m just thinking because I’m heading back into the danger zone so to speak.” He continued, “You know, it is triggering a lot of negative thoughts of course because I do suffer, I have a bad severe case of post-traumatic stress after the shit I’ve been through all the fucking years man.”

James is believed to have been transporting his belongings using the UHaul that was recovered in connection to the crime. Sources say Penske would not confirm any reports, but that they had been in contact with the FBI.

Sources claim that the suspect eventually reached his destination and rented a short-term rental apartment just outside of the Tri-State area on West Ontario Street in Philadelphia.

According to Fox 5 DC, some of the now-removed videos posted by James included him criticizing Black Europeans and Americans accompanied with strings of slurs and racism, expressing his disdain for women and homeless people as well. The outlet also claims he made jokes about Russia invading Ukraine and questioned the existence of civil rights.