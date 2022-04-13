It’s been five years since Syd unveils her debut solo LP Fin, a universally acclaimed effort that contained 12 cuts and additional features from 6LACK and Steve Lacy. Months later, Syd would release an equally dope-yet-short EP titled Always Never Home — she also reconnected with her Internet collective for their latest body of work Hive Mind.

This past week, Syd returned for another solo outing titled Broken Hearts Club, which consists of 13 soulful tracks and new collaborations alongside Lucky Daye, Smino, and Kehlani. The project was led by the singles “Fast Car,” “CYBAH,” “Missing Out,” and “Right Track.”

Broken Hearts Club also includes the self-produced “Getting Late,” which was originally featured on the soundtrack for the film Queen & Slim, and keeping with the emotionally charged, young love-styled subject matter that’s become Syd‘s penchant:

“Ooh, babe, you just fell in love with me again, said, ‘Ooh, babe,’ to think we started out as only friends, I had you all alone, didn’t know it then, who woulda thought we’d ever fall in love, like that, that, clock’s tickin’, it’s gettin late, but I just don’t wanna go to bed, yeah, the clock tickin’ is gettin’ late, but I just don’t wanna go to bed, I got you all alone, you got it, babe, you know I aim to keep you right now…”

In addition to The Internet, Syd is also well-known by many as a part of the now-disbanded Odd Future collective alongside the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, and Frank Ocean. Somewhat surprisingly, she revealed in a recent interview with NME that she doesn’t feel very connected to that period:

“It feels like a lifetime ago … I don’t have any real memories of that time. I was just floating through it. I wasn’t in a good place then and so I don’t really reminisce on those moments.”

Enjoy Broken Hearts Club below.