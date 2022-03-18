Big news for Syd fans — The Internet frontwoman has announced that she will soon be releasing a new album titled Broken Hearts Club, which will officially land next month. To get the fans really, she delivers a new single titled “CYBAH,” which features assistance from Lucky Daye and sees the artists asking some pertinent questions to a potential suitor:

“Need love, write this down, everything I have to say, before we make our way, sugar, I’m gonna need assurance, babe, if I ever make you mine, need to know if you’re the type, do me wrong or do me right, guess you never really know, gotta watch the other girls, scared ’bout it, down the road, that’s a blessing when you find, find a goner for the ride, don’t make me regret tonight, got a question ‘fore we go, one more thing I gotta know, takе your time, baby … could you break a heart?”

Via press release, Syd spoke more on what fans can expect from the forthcoming LP, which (upon arrival) will follow her 2017 solo debut Fin:

“The album is about a relationship I had that ended in my first real broken heart. It almost felt like I joined a club because all of my friends went through similar experiences. It was like a rite of passage. I started writing the album on the relationship when I was in love. You’re really getting the whole journey from the beginning to the end. I want people to find it beautiful. It’s super vulnerable, sentimental, and it’s soft. There’s touching moments and a couple of dark moments.”

Press play on Syd and Lucky Daye‘s visual for “CYBAH” below, which matches the song’s subject matter with some dope science fiction elements throughout. Broken Hearts Club is expected to arrived Apr. 8.