After some speculation, last month saw Top Dawg Entertainment officially announcing its signing of Doechii to the west coast label. As previously reported by REVOLT, the rising Floridian talent delivered a dope new single, “Persuasive,” along with a message in regards to the next stage of her career:

“I’m excited to run with Top Dawg – to work, to have a home for my overflowing ideas … I want to create a new vision, a new lane, and so much music. Everyone is invited to the Doechii dominance.”

TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith also spoke about the “growth and expansion” of the label that has made bonafide stars out of Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, and more:

“Top Dawg Entertainment is all about growth and expansion and providing a platform for talented artists to express their art. With that being said I’d like to welcome Doechii to the TDE team … Doechii’s energy is infectious and I’m excited to see her blossom and share her gifts with the world.”

Today (April 7), Doechii continues to build on her momentum with a new single titled “Crazy,” which fans originally got to hear during an AFROPUNK performance in Atlanta late last year. Produced by Kal Banx, “Crazy” sees her keeping the energy aggressive for any and all detractors:

“Y’all calling me crazy, when a bitch been ballin’ all day, like Brady, long hair that’s wavy, and a bitch been shopping all day, no Macy’s, how ’bout first lady, you niggas can’t date me, look at your savings, you niggas still waiting, still blowing out daisies, counting on daydreams, crazy, got ’em going crazy, all these hating ass bitches goin’ thank me, crazy, got ’em going crazy, all these hating ass bitches goin’ thank me…”

Press play on “Crazy” below, and look out for an official video to arrive pretty soon.