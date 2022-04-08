By Jon Powell
  /  04.08.2022

After some speculation, last month saw Top Dawg Entertainment officially announcing its signing of Doechii to the west coast label. As previously reported by REVOLT, the rising Floridian talent delivered a dope new single, “Persuasive,” along with a message in regards to the next stage of her career:

“I’m excited to run with Top Dawg – to work, to have a home for my overflowing ideas … I want to create a new vision, a new lane, and so much music. Everyone is invited to the Doechii dominance.”

TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith also spoke about the “growth and expansion” of the label that has made bonafide stars out of Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, and more:

Top Dawg Entertainment is all about growth and expansion and providing a platform for talented artists to express their art. With that being said I’d like to welcome Doechii to the TDE team … Doechii’s energy is infectious and I’m excited to see her blossom and share her gifts with the world.”

Today (April 7), Doechii continues to build on her momentum with a new single titled “Crazy,” which fans originally got to hear during an AFROPUNK performance in Atlanta late last year. Produced by Kal Banx, “Crazy” sees her keeping the energy aggressive for any and all detractors:

“Y’all calling me crazy, when a bitch been ballin’ all day, like Brady, long hair that’s wavy, and a bitch been shopping all day, no Macy’s, how ’bout first lady, you niggas can’t date me, look at your savings, you niggas still waiting, still blowing out daisies, counting on daydreams, crazy, got ’em going crazy, all these hating ass bitches goin’ thank me, crazy, got ’em going crazy, all these hating ass bitches goin’ thank me…”

Press play on “Crazy” below, and look out for an official video to arrive pretty soon.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Doechii
Music Videos

Trending
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More