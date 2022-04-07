By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  04.07.2022

Black Twitter is rejoicing in the Senate confirmation of soon-to-be US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. On Thursday (April 7), senators voted in favor of confirming Jackson’s seat on the bench. The timeline hasn’t been the same since.

Among the many reactions were tweets from Black politicians, including former president Barack Obama, who nominated her to the US Sentencing Commission in 2009 and years later as a federal judge. 

“Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for her appointment to the Supreme Court,” he tweeted. “This is a great day for America, and a proud moment in our history.” His wife and former first lady, Michelle Obama, also expressed her sentiments on the matter.

“I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon,” she wrote. “Like so many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Jackson’s appointment is a history-making moment as she will become the first Black woman to serve as Supreme Court Justice. The significant announcement has planted hope in the hearts of average Black people, who are looking to make some headway in life.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson didn’t just make history — she made a difference,” tweeted @cooltxchick. “A building block in the foundation of democracy’s future. A reflection of the America we want & need to see. They can peel away our rights, but they can’t keep us from our purpose. Or destiny.”

User @JasonOverstreet praised the judge for coming out on top despite some pushback from the GOPs.

“Boom! Confirmed. Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court,” he penned. “The personal attacks on her from vile Republicans were disgusting. But she rose above the trash. Boss-ass queen.”

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn into office after Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer. See reactions to her historic confirmation below.

