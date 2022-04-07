Black Twitter is rejoicing in the Senate confirmation of soon-to-be US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. On Thursday (April 7), senators voted in favor of confirming Jackson’s seat on the bench. The timeline hasn’t been the same since.

Among the many reactions were tweets from Black politicians, including former president Barack Obama, who nominated her to the US Sentencing Commission in 2009 and years later as a federal judge.

“Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for her appointment to the Supreme Court,” he tweeted. “This is a great day for America, and a proud moment in our history.” His wife and former first lady, Michelle Obama, also expressed her sentiments on the matter.

“I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon,” she wrote. “Like so many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Jackson’s appointment is a history-making moment as she will become the first Black woman to serve as Supreme Court Justice. The significant announcement has planted hope in the hearts of average Black people, who are looking to make some headway in life.

“Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson didn’t just make history — she made a difference,” tweeted @cooltxchick. “A building block in the foundation of democracy’s future. A reflection of the America we want & need to see. They can peel away our rights, but they can’t keep us from our purpose. Or destiny.”

User @JasonOverstreet praised the judge for coming out on top despite some pushback from the GOPs.

“Boom! Confirmed. Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court,” he penned. “The personal attacks on her from vile Republicans were disgusting. But she rose above the trash. Boss-ass queen.”

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn into office after Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer. See reactions to her historic confirmation below.

Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for her appointment to the Supreme Court. This is a great day for America, and a proud moment in our history. pic.twitter.com/q4C9dtKAqb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2022

I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon. Like so many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land. pic.twitter.com/hnPcDuPt8w — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 7, 2022

Anchored by intellectual rigor, compassion and fortitude, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joins the U.S. Supreme Court and the annals of history. We are grateful for service that brought her here and the work yet to come. Congratulations, America! #KetanjiBrownJackson #SCOTUS — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 7, 2022

Congratulations Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson!!! You have made history! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/nkdMjW53dm — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 7, 2022

Congratulations to Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic and well-deserved ascension to our nation’s highest court! — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 7, 2022

Congratulations to the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson who was just confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States in a 53-47 Senate vote! Once she’s sworn in, Justice Jackson will become the first Black woman on the highest court in the nation in its 232 year history.✊🏾💕 pic.twitter.com/CTd1bRtF6J — a. rye (@angela_rye) April 7, 2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be a Supreme Court justice: It’s a time to reflect and rejoice https://t.co/edfmgTfHJB — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 7, 2022

Congratulations, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, on your confirmation to the #SCOTUS. This historic nomination of the first Black woman to this position is a long time coming. I know there are millions of young girls, like my daughter, who are looking at this moment. #SheWillRise pic.twitter.com/vTxpAvyVQD — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) April 7, 2022

Watch your step, concrete ceiling just shattered. Congratulations to the Honorable SUPREME. COURT. JUSTICE. Ketanji Brown Jackson. Now read that again. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 7, 2022

This day will be remembered in History. There have been 115 SCOTUS Justices, but there has never before been a Black woman Justice. Ketanji Brown Jackson has moved the needle on what is achievable for Black women everywhere. She will be an exemplary Supreme Court Justice! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) April 7, 2022

Boom! Confirmed. Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court. The personal attacks on her from vile Republicans were disgusting. But she rose above the trash. Boss-ass queen ✔️ — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) April 7, 2022

The confirmation of my fellow @Harvard alum and Board of Overseers colleague, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is a defining moment for our country. When we see Black women in leadership, we move toward it no longer being an exception but an expectation. Congratulations, Justice Jackson! pic.twitter.com/BPRvFIu6B5 — @DrHudsonUW (@drhudsonuw) April 7, 2022

“Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave, I am the dream and the hope of the slave. I rise, I rise, I rise.”

Maya Angelou Congrats newly confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. #HerStory pic.twitter.com/9XIvzjNSjr — Candidly Tiff: 🐑 🧾👸🏽 (@tify330) April 7, 2022

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was just confirmed by the Senate and will become the first Black woman to ever serve as a United States Supreme Court justice. History made. pic.twitter.com/Oh9nGURMfs — 💛🐝Ebony Edwards-Ellis💛🐝 (@Eedwardsellis) April 7, 2022