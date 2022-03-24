This summer, Moonchild Sanelly will be releasing her new album Phases, which consist of 19 tracks and additional features from Sad Night Dynamite, Trillary Banks, Blxckie, TheologyHD, Sir Trill, and Ghetts, the last of whom makes an appearance on Moonchild’s new single “Strip Club.” As the title suggests, the Tweezy-produced, bass-rattling offering sees the South African talent summoning all to the strip club to have a blast and, in regards to the ladies, show out and make some money:

“Come to the strip club, come watch the girls dance, come give the girls cash … bring your cars, bring your friends, buy some bottles … bad bitches on the grind, bad bitches really fine, bad bitches hustle hard, bad bitches make it hard … bad bitches do not cry…”

“Strip Club” marks the latest collaboration alongside Ghetts since “Mozambique,” the lead single from Ghetts‘ critically acclaimed Conflict of Interest. In addition, “Strip Club” also comes with a B-side of sorts titled “Over You,” which sees Moonchild looking to break things off with her love interest following an apparent affair (or proof of disrespect through group conversations):

“I’ma get over you so I won’t miss you, ’cause when I am over you, I won’t need tissue, I went through your phone, I was feeling all alone, had to see what’s going on, what you say is sounding wrong…”

Press play on both “Strip Club” and “Over You” below. Phases officially makes landfall Jun. 10 — you can see the full tracklisting for the LP as well.

Phases tracklist: