R&B singer-songwriter Devvon Terrell has officially unveiled his latest project, Boys Don’t Cry—a heartfelt sonic documentation of his family’s irreplaceable impact during his journey as an artist. The freshly released body of work includes guest appearances from Kai Ca$h and That Kidd Vee, with 11 tracks produced by frequent collaborator, L. JEAN. The release of Boys Don’t Cry was paired with the title track’s official visual, which showcased a powerful display of emotion as Terrell navigated some tough life scenarios:

Fuck, fuck, fuck, don’t want you to see me cry, you’ll never hear this on the radio/ ‘Cause when it’s live, boys don’t cry, oh, now you got me in my feelings/ I’m feeling like I wanna die and it’s all your fault, oh, I hate you, I love you/ I don’t want my friends, seeing me in this life but I’m gon’ shine this little light of mine

“Boys Don’t Cry the album is an homage to my family and the passing of my grandfather,” Terrell tells REVOLT. “Detailing intimate moments of my childhood and the village that raised me. In the album you discover how the ideologies and belief systems I’ve grown to invest in were formed and cultivated.”

Preceding the album was a slew of consistent singles like “Popular,” the upbeat “Let It Go,” the vulnerable “Flowers Freestyle,” and the optimistic “Better” featuring Kai Ca$h. The Brooklyn-born talent has also been busy in terms of features, lending verses on tracks like “FMX” with Kevin AntoniYo and Mike Classic, as well as “3 AM” with KyE Nathaniel, Larry Ohh, and Biawanna. Terrell’s last full-length project was 2020’s Vol. 2: Deja Vu.

Be sure to press play on Devvon Terrell’s brand new album Boys Don’t Cry and catch the music video for the title track down below.