Brittney Griner is “ok” and meeting regularly with her Russian legal team, Yahoo Sports reports. A source close to the situation reportedly told the outlet that the WNBA star has met with her defense lawyers several times per week since she was first detained last month.

As reported by REVOLT, a court granted investigators’ request to extend Griner’s detention yesterday. She will now remain behind bars in Russia until at least May 19 after her legal team’s failed attempt to have her transferred to house arrest.

Griner learned that her detention was being extended at her pre-trial hearing. According to Yahoo Sports, a date for the Olympian’s trial cannot be set until after Russian authorities have completed their investigation. If the investigation is not concluded by May 19, her detention could be extended again.

As reported, Griner was arrested at an airport near Moscow last month after vape cartridges containing “liquid with hashish oil” were found in her luggage. She is being held on drug charges, which, if she’s convicted; could pose a five to 10-year prison sentence.

According to the Public Monitoring Commission, the 31-year-old is being held in a detention center in Khimki City, about 14 miles northwest of Moscow, and sharing a cell with two other women who are also facing drug charges.

Texas Rep. Colin Allred previously told CNN that the U.S. Embassy asked Russian authorities for consular access to Griner, but was denied.

In a press conference on Tuesday (March 15), State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S. is working with Russian authorities to ensure she is being “treated appropriately.”

“We are doing everything we can to support Brittney Griner, to support her family and to work with them to do everything we can to see that she is treated appropriately and to seek her release,” he said.