Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia shocked the Internet on Saturday (March 5).

Several people took to social media outlets like Twitter to discuss the significance of an American basketball player, who is Black and openly gay, being detained in a country in the midst of a full-blown war. Others, apparently reached out to Griner’s wife Cherelle with well wishes.

On Saturday, Mrs. Cherelle Griner took to Instagram to show her appreciation. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia,” she wrote. “Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life.

“I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely.”

The Griners have been married since June 2018 and have been friends for over a decade. On Sunday (March 6), United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about Brittney Griner’s status in Russia.

“There’s only so much I can say, given privacy considerations at this point,” Blinken said during a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu. “Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the worlds, we of course stand ready to provide every possible assistance,” Blinken said. “And that includes Russia.”

As REVOLT reported, Brittney Griner’s arrest was first mentioned by The New York Times, who cited the Russian news agency TASS.

According to a statement released by The Russian Federal Customs Service, Griner, a two-time Olympic basketball champion, was taken into custody in February after a narcotics dog at Sheremetyevo International Airport sniffed contraband in her luggage.

Customs officers at the airport, near Moscow, found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in Griner’s bags, according to the report. The statement also mentions that Griner could face between 5-10 years in prison, if found guilty.

The Phoenix Mercury center also plays for UMMC Ekaterinburg, a women’s basketball team that competes in the Russian Premier League, during the WNBA offseason.