Russian forces shot and killed 10 Ukrainian civilians while they were standing in line waiting for bread, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on Wednesday (March 16). According to the embassy, the attack occurred in the under-siege city of Chernihiv.

“Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv. Such horrific attacks must stop,” the embassy wrote on Twitter. “We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine.”

Russia has been accused of committing multiple war crimes during the country’s three-week-long invasion of Ukraine. According to TMZ, footage recently obtained by the German broadcaster ZDF appears to show Russian forces shooting and killing an unarmed Ukrainian motorist who was attempting to surrender.

The man, who was driving with a woman and child in the car, raised his arms high when he was confronted by what appears to be Russian soldiers.

However, the soldiers still opened fire on the man and dragged his lifeless body to the side of the road. They then pulled the woman and child out of the car and led them into a wooded area, outside of the drone camera’s view. According to ZDF, the footage was captured on the edge of a highway leading into the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

As reported by REVOLT, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared virtually before Congress on Wednesday morning and asked the U.S. for more aid in his country’s fight against Russia. The president asked the U.S., as well as Canada and some European countries, to enact a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided — the destiny of our people,” he said to Congress, per USA Today. “Whether Ukrainians will be free, whether they will be able to save their democracy.”