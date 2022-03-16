Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress on Wednesday (March 16) and asked the U.S. to come to Ukraine’s aid as his country continues its third week of fighting off Russia.

Appearing virtually before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday morning, Zelenskyy asked the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine in an effort to stop Russia’s daily air attacks, TMZ reports.

“Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided — the destiny of our people,” the Ukrainian president said, per USA Today. “Whether Ukrainians will be free, whether they will be able to save their democracy.”

Zelenskyy is hoping that Canada and several European countries will also enact a no-fly zone. On Tuesday (March 15), he went before the Canadian Parliament and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make his case.

In a letter to members of the House and Senate on Monday (March 14), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said hearing Zelenskyy’s virtual address would show Congress’ support of Ukraine “as they bravely defend democracy.”

“The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine,” the letter read.

Last week, Congress passed a bill to provide $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, NPR writes. Since Russia first launched its invasion, President Joe Biden has also banned Russian oil imports and placed harsh sanctions on the country. Today, he’s expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance for Ukraine.

Before his speech on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Russia’s demands were becoming “more realistic” and suggested there’s reason to believe the two countries may reach an agreement. He’s expected to negotiate with Russian forces later today, USA Today reports.