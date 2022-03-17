Tobi Lou has officially shared his brand new project, Non-Perishable, earlier this week. The body of work spans 11 tracks and includes features from T-Pain, Chika, and Jean Deaux. He has been steadily prepping fans for the release by unveiling cuts like “Wide Open” and “Hopeless Romantic” over the last year.

Just yesterday (Mar. 16), Tobi kept the momentum going by unleashing the official visual for a stand-out track from Non-Perishable, the T-Pain-assisted “2hrs+.” It is a special edition of a track that Tobi already debuted a year ago, but it has now received a fresh paint job from the legend and a video to match. On the song, Tobi delivers some vulnerable lyrics:

I just spent two hours, I just spent two hours cryin’, I just spent two hours, Wait, two hours? Yeah! I just spent two hours (Two hours), I just spent two hours cryin’ but how could you know that/

When all you see is me smilin’ like I work for Colgate? Little things hit like a giant, lately man, I feel like dyin’/ But you know I can’t stop tryin’, I hope you know that, this shit been so fuckin’ crazy, I’m up in my throwback/