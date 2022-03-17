I just spent two hours, I just spent two hours cryin’, I just spent two hours, Wait, two hours? Yeah! I just spent two hours (Two hours), I just spent two hours cryin’ but how could you know that/
When all you see is me smilin’ like I work for Colgate? Little things hit like a giant, lately man, I feel like dyin’/ But you know I can’t stop tryin’, I hope you know that, this shit been so fuckin’ crazy, I’m up in my throwback/
It’s been a couple of years since T-Pain released his sixth studio LP 1UP, a dope blend of R&B and Hip Hop vibes that saw additional features from Boosie Badazz, Tory Lanez, O.T. Genasis, Russ, Lil Wayne, and more. Since then, the Floridian legend has promised us a couple of projects — Precious Stones, which to date has spawned the Chris Brown-assisted single “Wake Up Dead,” and A Day Out With the Girls, a collaborative concept with his female peers that’s led by “I Like Dat” alongside Kehlani.
