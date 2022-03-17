By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2022
Just yesterday (Mar. 16), Tobi kept the momentum going by unleashing the official visual for a stand-out track from Non-Perishable, the T-Pain-assisted “2hrs+.” It is a special edition of a track that Tobi already debuted a year ago, but it has now received a fresh paint job from the legend and a video to match. On the song, Tobi delivers some vulnerable lyrics:

I just spent two hours, I just spent two hours cryin’, I just spent two hours, Wait, two hours? Yeah! I just spent two hours (Two hours), I just spent two hours cryin’ but how could you know that/

When all you see is me smilin’ like I work for Colgate? Little things hit like a giant, lately man, I feel like dyin’/ But you know I can’t stop tryin’, I hope you know that, this shit been so fuckin’ crazy, I’m up in my throwback/ 

It’s been a couple of years since T-Pain released his sixth studio LP 1UP, a dope blend of R&B and Hip Hop vibes that saw additional features from Boosie BadazzTory LanezO.T. GenasisRussLil Wayne, and more. Since then, the Floridian legend has promised us a couple of projects — Precious Stones, which to date has spawned the Chris Brown-assisted single “Wake Up Dead,” and A Day Out With the Girls, a collaborative concept with his female peers that’s led by “I Like Dat” alongside Kehlani.

Be sure to press play on Tobi Lou’s official music video for “2hrs+” featuring T-Pain down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
T-Pain
Tobi Lou

Trending
Watch

Maxie James | 'Drive What Drives You'

Maxie James, self-taught fashion designer and CEO, drives us through a day in her life ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.09.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More