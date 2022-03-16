Last month, Tai’Aysha officially kickstarted her journey as a recording artist when she unveiled her debut single “One Night Ting” featuring Saweetie. The Boston-born, Miami-based singer has been reveling the song’s success since then, but this week, she decided it’s time for an enhancement. Tai’Aysha has just shared the new Gentlemans Club remix of the track, which switches up the vibe of “One Night Ting” thanks to the newly added hard-hitting production. On the song, Tai’Aysha interpolates a sample of Shabba Ranks’s 1992 dancehall classic “Ting A Ling”:

Long time since I felt this way, come by baby swing my way and put your hands around my waist/ Nice watch but I got no time, a couple you’s that’s been on my line/ But it’s you that I want this time, hope you get the clue baby/

With the ringa-ringa-ling, keep that ring, sweet like a melon, make the bad boys cling/ Cutting off ties ’cause I know no strings, just a love fling, it’s a one night thing

The Dominican-Cambodian artist also took some time to share a few words about her debut track. “It’s about cutting loose, letting go, and throwing yourself into the night,” Tai’Aysha explains. She also goes on to say it’s best to not take the title so literally, at least in regards to her. “I’ve never actually had a one-night stand. I’ve tried, but they come to my house the next day or send me flowers.”

Saweetie also chimed in about the collaboration. “I had hella fun making this record and we really tried to capture that feeling in the video,” says Saweetie. “Tai’Aysha’s fly so it was only right we link up on a song.”

Be sure to press play on Tai’Aysha’s brand new Gentlemens Club remix of “One Night Ting” featuring Saweetie down below.