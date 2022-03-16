Last week, Young Roddy delivered his latest body of work Never Question God, a 14-track offering that sees additional contributions from Kidd Kidd, Killer Mike, Iceberg Black, Conway the Machine, Trademark Da Skydiver, Stove God Cooks, Smoke DZA, and former Jet Life cohort Curren$y. The project was led by well-received singles like “Amen” and “Out the Hood.”

Just prior to Never Question God‘s release came a visual for “Weed & Pussy” (changed to “Weed & Women”), a Wes King-produced number that sees the New Orleans emcee rapping about getting money and enjoying his personal vices:

“Green light green light, stack that green up, build me a business, now watch me build my team up, weed and women, shit a nigga don’t need much, pimps up hoes down, was taught stay G’d up, cocaine cowboy, that can’t fit my crown boy, heard they hating on me damn that’s foul boy, East Coast flow but I’m from south side boy, flow straight dope like I snort coke lines boy, fell off bounce back, just like round ball boy, moving in silence when I be on that loud boy…”

Courtesy of Sergio Lorenzana, the accompanying clip for “Weed & Women” begins with a shot of some women in a hair salon, who eventually make their way to Roddy‘s Weed World bus. As Roddy continues to pick up new riders throughout, he can also be seen living it up in a room (or on said bus) with strippers, plenty of cash, and more.

Never Question God follows last year’s EP God Family Money, which marked his first official solo released under Babygrande Records. A couple of years prior to that, he connected with Curren$y and Trademark for the collaborative full-length effort Plan of Attack.

Press play on Young Roddy‘s Never Question God, as well as the video for “Weed & Women,” below.