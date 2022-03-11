Today (Mar. 11), Mooski officially shares his debut album, Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken. The new project includes appearances from names like K Camp, Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Stand-out records include the Anthony Hamilton-sampling “Counting Time,” which finds Mooski reimagining Hamilton’s classic “Charlene.” Preceding the project release, the Alabama-born artist shared “Soul Bleed.” The emotional offering showed off Mooski’s smooth cadence that fans initially fell in love with as he opens up about relationship turmoil:

Shawty broke my heart and made my soul bleed and if you know me, you know I’ma play it lowkey (Yeah, yeah, yeah)/ I forced myself to hit the party on them hoes, see, I hit that Henn, then I get in my feelings O.D./ Oh me, I feel depression creepin’ on me (I feel it in the air), shawty tried to tell me she was for me/

4-door Toyo, we at least four deep (Yeah, four deep)/ Tell me how a n***a still feel lonely/ Tell me how a n***a feel so lonely, I confess, stress wearing me out like clothing but I come to, and play off you like I’ma low seed/

A little over year ago, Mooski delivered a massive hit record with his single “Track Star,” a Woodpecker-produced ode to women that get cold feet in a relationship when things get difficult. Much in part thanks to Tik Tok, “Track Star” has since gone completely viral, creating dance challenges and introducing the Alabama rising star’s music to scores of new fans. Back in March, the melodic cut also became both Mooski’s first entry into the Billboard Hot 100 and Gold-certified record, further raising his overall profile. The accompanying clip stars fellow peer Coi Leray as his love interest.

Be sure to press play on Mooski’s brand new album MT4B down below.