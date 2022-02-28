Next month, Mooski is officially set to release his forthcoming Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken mixtape. He has just dropped off the latest taste of the project with the freshly released “Soul Bleed” track and visual. The new emotional track shows off Mooski’s smooth cadence that fans initially fell in love with as he opens up about relationship turmoil:

Shawty broke my heart and made my soul bleed and if you know me, you know I’ma play it lowkey (Yeah, yeah, yeah)/ I forced myself to hit the party on them hoes, see, I hit that Henn, then I get in my feelings O.D./ Oh me, I feel depression creepin’ on me (I feel it in the air), shawty tried to tell me she was for me/

4-door Toyo, we at least four deep (Yeah, four deep)/ Tell me how a n***a still feel lonely/ Tell me how a n***a feel so lonely, I confess, stress wearing me out like clothing but I come to, and play off you like I’ma low seed/

A little over year ago, Mooski delivered a massive hit record with his single “Track Star,” a Woodpecker-produced ode to women that get cold feet in a relationship when things get difficult. Much in part thanks to Tik Tok, “Track Star” has since gone completely viral, creating dance challenges and introducing the Alabama rising star’s music to scores of new fans. Back in March, the melodic cut also became both Mooski’s first entry into the Billboard Hot 100 and Gold-certified record, further raising his overall profile. Add in an accompanying clip starring fellow peer Coi Leray as his love interest, and “Track Star” is arguably guaranteed to be a choice selection on your nearest dance floor post-quarantine.

