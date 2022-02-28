Last year, The WRLDFMS Tony Williams blessed the masses with the new singles “Everybody Knows” with Wale and “Anymore” with Chandler Moore, both of which raised hopes that a new album lies somewhere on the proverbial horizon. Earlier this month, he added to that with another soulful offering titled “Kiss Or Go Crazy,” a Kadeem Nichols and Taylor Hill-produced cut that sees the Oklahoma City talent pouring his heart out to a special someone:

“I’m listening, and sucking your lips your body saying to come with me, then your smooth thighs fade into blue skies lighting up my mind, from my position i can see down the hallway, the kitchen there you are is it all cake, I want it until the walls shake, I wanna til I can’t get enough, and when i think about it usually then I wanna roll up, but what I think about is what i wanna roll up and do, ‘cause now that we’re this close, don’t know if we should kiss or go crazy…”

Courtesy of Kyle Elrod, Firsteye Media, and Tony Williams himself, the accompanying visual for “Kiss Or Go Crazy” takes on a 70’s-esque vibe and begins with a wig-wearing Williams resting on a couch as a television plays a game show, which sees Williams as the host and a contestant opposite his love interest. Elsewhere, the singer-songwriter can be seen entranced by a pole dancer and getting intimate with (and humorously awakened by) the aforementioned woman.

It’s been a full decade since Williams released his last body of work King or the Fool, a 22-track effort that saw assists from Kanye West, John Legend, Raheem DeVaughn, and Stokley. 2012 also saw him collaborating alongside the likes of Emilio Rojas, Macklemore, Freddie Gibbs, Big K.R.I.T., and CyHi The Prynce on the project Some of My Best Rappers are Friends.

Press play on “Kiss Or Go Crazy” below.