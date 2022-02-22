Jaida Benjamin, known for her role as Kelly in Netflix’s “Family Matters,” has been reported missing in Los Angeles. According to reports, the 27-year-old actress was last seen on Saturday (Feb. 19) at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City and was wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts and white sneakers with her hair in locks.

Benjamin’s mother JoCinda Benjamin asked her Instagram followers for help locating her daughter on Monday (Feb. 21).

“Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post,” she captioned a photo of her daughter’s missing poster. “My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe.”

On Twitter, Benjamin’s aunt also reacted to the news.

“My niece is such a beautiful being… very talented and a well known actress,” she wrote. “Please repost… ughhh this shit hurts!”

The young woman’s family says they have not been able to reach her since Saturday. At this time, the Los Angeles Police Department says there is no evidence of foul play.

Benjamin also had roles on “Insecure,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” “Liv and Maddie,” “Southland” and more.

Earlier this month, JoCinda announced that both she and her daughter were taking a “much needed hiatus” from the entertainment industry to focus on their mental health.

“In light of the recent tragic news of multiple suicides, combined with our own mental health concerns, Jaida and I have decided to take a much needed hiatus from the entertainment industry,” she wrote in a post.

“Momager On-Set will continue to provide consulting and permit support, however, guardian and transportation service will be limited,” she added. “We truly appreciate everyone’s love & support over the years and ask for prayers and positive thoughts during this challenging time.”

The LAPD is asking anyone with information about Benjamin’s whereabouts to contact their Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800, or (877) 527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

See Benjamin’s aunt’s post on Twitter below and her mother’s post here.