Singers Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton went note for note in a Valentine’s Day-themed Verzuz live from the Avalon Hollywood Tuesday night (Feb. 15) in front of a sold out audience. One day after the love-filled holiday, R&B lovers were able to tune in to the Ciroc-sponsored event on Triller and, of course, Instagram.

After much uproar online on Monday (Feb. 14) night due to an announcement of a new paywall for the show — later to be debunked by Swizz Beatz — fans were excited to tune in to the first VERZUZ showcase of 2022, as over 200,000 viewers watched the crooners make the ladies swoon.

DJ Scratch kicked off the night with big West Coast vibes by playing blends of Musiq’s “Buddy” over vintage NWA and “Real Love” over 2Pac. He then hosted the resident DJ battle between DJ Popo from Brooklyn and DJ KTone of Los Angeles. To get fans in their feels, DJ Queen Warrior of New York took to the tables to slow things back down and turn up the sexy. Hits like “Anniversary” by Toni Tony Toné and “When I See You” by Fantasia rang off ahead of the main event.

Celebs like Tony Baker, DJ Nice, Kandi, Fat Joe, Keith Powers, and many more even tuned in and flooded the IG comments with their reactions to the event’s festivities.

Want to relive the magical night? Check out the five best moments of Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton’s Verzuz below!

1. The Fashions

Musiq Soulchild took to the stage first donned in a custom denim accented white sweatsuit and matching denim dad cap. Anthony Hamilton came out in butter leather pants that only a singer as silky smooth as him could pull off coupled with a signature brimmed hat. So fresh and so clean.

2. Anthony Hamilton’s Guests

While the vibes were right all night, Hamilton pushed the meter with special appearances from his R&B friends and Hip-Hop features. First, he brought out The Hamiltones, then Grammy-award winning music producer Robert Glasper on the keys before taking us back to the 2000s with his Nappy Roots feature “Po’ Folks.” As the final nail in the coffin, R&B powerhouses Eric Roberson, Raheem DeVaughn and Kevin Ross joined Hamilton to perform their latest collaboration “Lessons (Remix).”

3. Musiq Soulchild’s Guests

Musiq flexed his industry connects to delight fans with his own set of guests for the second half of the show. Chicago’s own Donell Jones popped up to perform “U Know What’s Up” just before New Orleans newcomer Lucky Daye performed his current single “Over,” which includes a sample from Musiq’s “Halfcrazy.”

4. Musiq’s Ad Libs

When it comes down to vocals, we know both Hamilton and Musiq can hold their own, and tonight was no different. Musiq did what needed to be done with his vocal performance and social media couldn’t stop talking about it. Overall, live vocals in R&B definitely won tonight!

5. The Nostalgic Vibes

Both artists debuted during the Neo-Soul era of the early 2000s when hard-hitting Hip-Hop tracks were side by side with sultry rhythm and blues hits. Fans who watched the show loved the way tonight’s Verzuz reminded them of the “good old days.” The nostalgia was too real.

Tell us, what was your favorite moment of the night?