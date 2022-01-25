Last month, Yebba officially unleashed her stunning debut album Dawn. The 12-track body of work was preceded by singles like “All I Ever Wanted” and “Boomerang” and the project includes just two features from A$AP Rocky and Smino. She has since shared a live performance of “Boomerang.”

Today (Jan. 25), she returns once again to deliver a live rendition of a brand new track. Titled “The Age of Worry,” Yebba shows off her talent by sharing her vocals and lyrics over a stunning arrangement:

Close your eyes and clone yourself, build your heart an army/ To defend your innocence, while doing everything wrong/ Don’t be scared to walk alone, don’t be scared to like it/ There’s no time that you must be home, so sleep where darkness falls

Alive in the age of worry, smile in the age of worry/ Go out in the age of worry and say, “Worry, why should I care?” Ooh! No, your fight is not with them/ Yours is with your time here, dream your dreams, but don’t prеtend

Yebba’s career has been fruitful, as she’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has collaborated with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, and Chance the Rapper. Recently, the singer also has made headlines everywhere for her appearance on Drake’s freshly released Certified Lover Boy album. She also handed Lucky Daye a noteworthy assist earlier last year for his Table for Two EP.

She also took the time upon the album’s release to candidly explain her state of mind during the creation of the project. “I think because I was in this state of disgust with life and shock and loss, whatever was in my bloodstream from all of the years of listening to music, that was all,” she said in a recent interview about the album.

Be sure to press play on Yebba’s brand new performance of “The Age of Worry” down below.