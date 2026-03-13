Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 2 Chainz and Halo Epps attend the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

2 Chainz was confused after his son Halo used the slang term “the huzz” during a story about recess football.

The phrase “huzz” is a slang replacement for “h**s,” often used by younger kids to refer to a group of girls or women.

Educator Mr. Philip Lindsay credits livestream culture, including Kai Cenat, with helping popularize the term.

It feels like younger generations are inventing new slang every other day. While millennials — whether parents, teachers, or otherwise — might still be trying to figure terms like “6-7” or “skibidi,” the latest viral phrase circulating on social media is at least somewhat easier to understand. On Thursday (March 12), a clip from 2 Chainz’s “Me & Halo” podcast captured the Atlanta rapper completely confused by his son, Halo, using the term “the huzz.”

During the episode, Halo described flipping another kid during recess football after they dropped their shoulder into him. Curious, 2 Chainz asked if the other kid was “mad or hurt or anything,” but Halo said the player simply walked off laughing because it happened “in front of the huzz.” Naturally, the “I’m Different” artist asked, “Huzz?”

“Yeah, don’t worry about that. Look it up,” Halo replied. Still confused, 2 Chainz guessed, “He’s a friend of the huzz?” His son eventually clarified, “No, I guess he calls the girls that watch the recess football games the huzz… He be saying he got motion, so I had to flip in front of the huzz.”

“Does huzz mean—” 2 Chainz began to ask, before Halo hilariously cut him off: “Don’t. It doesn’t mean what you think it means.” Watch the clip below, then check out the full episode here.

In the comments, G Herbo and Jacquees chimed in with laughing emojis. One Instagram user wrote, “These kids done swapped out a vowel and think they slick!" Another joked that Halo is “getting closer and closer to cussing on the show,” despite his dad saying he can’t.

So, what’s the meaning behind “huzz”?

For anyone curious, yes, “the huzz” basically means “the h**s.” According to middle school teacher and viral content creator Mr. Philip Lindsay, the term largely gained popularity through livestreamers, with Kai Cenat among its biggest influences. “The way that he uses it has left the livestream and entered the lingo of the middle schoolers and high schoolers of today,” Lindsay explained, noting that the Streamer of the Year winner began using the term around 2023.

“Basically, huzz is a replacement for h**s,” he continued. “Like, ‘Where the huzz at?’ aka ‘Where the h**s at?’ aka ‘Where the ladies at?’ In its most innocent form, meaning it's a kid that doesn’t really understand what they're saying, it’s used to reference a group of girls or a group of women.” Lindsay also highlighted similar terms like “bruzz” for bros, and “gruzz” for a group of older people.