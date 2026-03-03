Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 2 Chainz and his son Halo Epps attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” 2 Chainz said he believes he saw his late father the same day his son, Halo, was born.

The rapper said motion camera images captured what he believes was his father, years after his passing in 2012.

The moment is detailed in his debut memoir, “THE VOICE IN MY HEAD IS GOD,” which he is promoting on a multi-city book tour.

Even though some of our loved ones may no longer be here physically, 2 Chainz is convinced they still show up in other ways. On Tuesday (March 3), during a visit to “The Breakfast Club,” the “I’m Different” rapper opened up about seeing the spirit of his late father on the same day his son, Halo, was born.

Currently promoting his debut memoir, “THE VOICE IN MY HEAD IS GOD,” the Grammy-winning artist was asked by Charlamagne tha God about an excerpt detailing the powerful experience. “My son, Halo, was born Oct. 14, 2015, right? Me and Kesha was in the hospital, and my mom and my two daughters was at home, and they were in our room,” he explained. “The alarm went off at home while Halo was coming.”

According to 2 Chainz, there was no visible sign of anyone coming in or out of the house when the alarm went off. “We have Halo, we come home, and then Kesha looks at her email, and when you have motion [cameras], it takes pictures,” he continued. “When we looked at the motion, you could see somebody, and it was my father.” The Pretty Girls Like Trap Music artist went on to explain that his father passed away in 2012, which was three years prior to his wife giving birth.

Later in the conversation, 2 Chainz revealed he shared that picture with friends and family, and after noticing the date, they’d get “big ol’ chills [and] goosebumps.” He also joked that his pops was “so sarcastic” that whenever he tried to show the image to others, including Kanye West, it would mysteriously vanish or something random would happen. Check out the clip below.

Inside 2 Chainz’s debut memoir, “THE VOICE IN MY HEAD IS GOD”

The book’s synopsis on Amazon calls it 2 Chainz’s “most personal work” to date, with the rapper opening up about the “spiritual journey behind his success.” It continues, “With his unmistakable voice and unflinching honesty, he reflects on the hardest moments of his life and the quiet revelations that shaped him. From the spiritual alarms he couldn’t ignore to the mentors who showed up at the right time, he explores how his music and verses poured out when he finally listened to the voice that had been there all along.”

To celebrate the release, 2 Chainz is hitting the road for “THE VOICE IN MY HEAD IS GOD Book Tour,” which starts today (March 3). It’ll begin at Union Square’s Barnes & Noble in New York City, with additional stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta through next Monday (March 9). Check out the flyer below.