In music, reinvention isn’t just about switching up your sound — sometimes, it starts with the name. From early mixtape eras to full-on brand makeovers, plenty of artists have changed their stage names to reflect where they are in life, in business, or in their own personal growth. Whether it was a bold legal switch like Prince or a quiet drop of a “Lil,” these name changes tell a story. Below, we rounded up 15 artists who’ve gone through a rebrand — and what it meant for their careers. Because in this game, identity can be everything.

1. 2 Chainz – formerly Tity Boi



Before he was dropping hits as 2 Chainz, the rapper was known as Tity Boi — a name that made people do a double take. He later rebranded to something more marketable, but still kept the charisma that made him stand out in the first place.

2. Future – formerly Meathead



Back in his Dungeon Family days, Future went by Meathead. It wasn’t until he stepped out solo that he took on the name that would eventually become synonymous with trap’s melodic evolution.

3. JAY-Z – stylized from Jay-Z



It’s a subtle one, but at one point, Jay-Z dropped the hyphen and later brought it back — fully capitalized. Even with a small switch like that, it reminded folks that branding is always part of the game.

4. Prince – formerly The Artist Formerly Known as Prince



When Prince changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol also known as the "Love Symbol," during a battle with his record label in the early 1990s, it sparked one of the most iconic rebrands in music history. It wasn’t just a name swap — it was a statement.

5. Shad Moss – formerly Lil Bow Wow



He came into the game as Lil Bow Wow, a child star co-signed by Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri. As he got older, he dropped the “Lil,” then eventually shifted to using his real name, Shad Moss — a move meant to show fans he was growing up and stepping into his own identity outside of childhood fame.

6. Ty Dolla $ign – formerly Ty$



Early mixtape fans might remember the “Ty$” tag before the dollar sign got spelled out. The name change was subtle, but it aligned with his rise from local songwriter to a mainstream hook king.

7. Ludacris – formerly Chris Lova Lova



Chris Lova Lova was the radio DJ alter ego of a young Christopher Bridges. Once he transitioned into rap full-time, he swapped out the on-air name for Ludacris — and the rest is history.

8. Ye – formerly Kanye West



Ye made his name as Kanye West, but legally shortened it to just “Ye” — a nickname he’d used for years. The move was simple but very on-brand: bold, headline-worthy, and unmistakably him.

9. Yasiin Bey – formerly Mos Def



Mos Def announced he’d retire the stage name in favor of Yasiin Bey, a name with deeper spiritual meaning for him. While the name changed, his artistry and voice remained just as sharp.

10. Jeezy – formerly Young Jeezy

When Jeezy first emerged, fans knew him as Young Jeezy, a name that fit the raw street energy of his early records. As his career grew and his influence expanded, he dropped the “Young” and went simply by Jeezy, signaling longevity and maturity without losing the grit that made him a star.

11. G Herbo – formerly Lil Herb



Chicago’s Lil Herb evolved into G Herbo as his music matured. The name shift signaled a new chapter, but he never lost the gritty realism that made him a standout from the start.

12. Muni Long – formerly Priscilla Renea



Before becoming Muni Long, she was Priscilla Renea — a songwriter behind hits for other artists. The name change marked her shift into the spotlight as a solo artist, with a sound that blended R&B and pop on her own terms.

13. Latto – formerly Mulatto



Latto dropped “Mulatto” from her name in response to criticism about its racial connotations. The new moniker helped her step into a bigger spotlight, showing that evolution isn’t just about music — it’s about growth, too.

14. Romeo – formerly Lil’ Romeo

Master P’s son burst onto the scene as Lil’ Romeo, a pint-sized rapper with big charisma. As he matured, he dropped the “Lil” and started going by Romeo Miller, focusing more on acting, basketball, and business ventures while still keeping ties to music.

15. Hitmaka – formerly Yung Berg



Yung Berg had a few early hits, but he stepped away from the spotlight and reinvented himself as Hitmaka — a producer with a long list of credits for some of the biggest names in rap and R&B.