Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper 2 Chainz and his daughter Heaven Epps attend the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

2 Chainz's eldest daughter, Heaven Epps, graduated from high school with a 4.0 GPA, marking a major academic milestone.

The Georgia rapper shared a video expressing pride in his daughter’s achievement.

According to Heaven's Instagram bio, she plans to attend Howard University as part of the class of 2030.

Few things compare to watching your kids succeed in life — just ask 2 Chainz! Over the weekend, the “I’m Different” rapper celebrated his daughter Heaven Epps graduating from high school with a 4.0 GPA.

“I’ve done a lot of things in my lifetime. I mean, I’ve done so many things. I’ve accomplished so many goals. This [is] my first time I had a child that went to the same school for 12 years, graduated with a 4.0, and going to college,” 2 Chainz said in a video shared via his Instagram Stories. “Out of all the stuff I’ve been doing my whole life, this is at the top.”

The proud dad then took a second to appreciate his graduation day outfit, a red suit with a white button-up underneath, before showing more love to his eldest child. “Shoutout Heaven, man. I love you, baby… I know you’re watching my Stories,” he added.

Big Sean, Latto, and more celebrities help 2 Chainz congratulate his daughter Heaven on graduating

In another post, 2 Chainz shared a video of himself and Heaven in her cap and gown. Set to Jamie Foxx’s “I Don’t Need Anything But You” from 2014’s Annie soundtrack, the caption read, “My beautiful baby Heaven graduated high school today with a 4.0. I’m so proud right now.” In the comments, several familiar names joined him in congratulating her.

Big Sean commented, “Congrats, man. That's beautiful, bro.” Bow Wow added, “Congrats, big dawg! Damn… I am not ready.” Latto, who is expecting her first child later this year, penned, “Congrats, lil cuzzzz.” La La Anthony, Monica, Juicy J, Kandi Burruss, and Lil Duval were among the many others who congratulated Heaven on her big accomplishment.

As 2 Chainz mentioned earlier, Heaven does plan on going to college. According to her Instagram bio, she’ll be attending Howard University, where she’s set to graduate with the class of 2030. While we wait, check out REVOLT’s list of 11 celebrities who went to the HBCU!